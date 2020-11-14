AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 152 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $248,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,858. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $469.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.54 and a 200-day moving average of $442.58. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

