AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,809 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 356,678 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.98 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

