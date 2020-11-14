AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE WPC opened at $69.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.044 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

