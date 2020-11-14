AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.66 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 18.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day moving average of $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

