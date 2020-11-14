AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $2,065,811. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $165.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

