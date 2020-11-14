AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $797,000 Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 207,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,749,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,042.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $980.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $971.21. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

