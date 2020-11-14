AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $830,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $113.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

