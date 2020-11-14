AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG opened at $136.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.52.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.