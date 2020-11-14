AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 8,305 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of -179.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

