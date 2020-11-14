AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 343,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in The Home Depot by 35.2% in the third quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 3,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average of $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

