AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,360 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

