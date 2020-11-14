AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 139 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $341.92 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.