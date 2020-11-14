AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,795 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The AES were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The AES by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The AES by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in The AES by 3.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 51,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The AES by 333.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

