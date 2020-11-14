AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 734 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after acquiring an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 379,781 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 747,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 583,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 234,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $26.46.

