AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 8,554 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.