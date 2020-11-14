Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aegion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.18. Aegion has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aegion will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aegion in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Aegion in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.