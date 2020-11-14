Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) & Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) Critical Analysis

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wireless Telecom Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Wireless Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems -12.16% -19.14% -13.22% Wireless Telecom Group -4.76% -5.97% -4.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Wireless Telecom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems $22.29 million 1.63 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Wireless Telecom Group $48.92 million 0.65 -$410,000.00 ($0.02) -74.00

Wireless Telecom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aehr Test Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aehr Test Systems and Wireless Telecom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Wireless Telecom Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Wireless Telecom Group beats Aehr Test Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. It also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with various pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak contactor that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of singulated bare die or very small multi-IC modules; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers WaferPak Aligner, which performs automatic alignment of the customer's wafer to the WaferPak contactor; and DiePak Loader that performs automatic loading of the customer's modules to the DiePak carrier. Further, Aehr Test Systems provides customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions. The Network Solutions segment designs and manufactures RF components and integrated subsystems, including low passive intermodulation radio frequency and microwave products used in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations. This segment also provides power combiners, directional couplers, attenuators, terminators, and filters for broadband applications to support commercial in-building wireless networks, public safety networks, rail and transportation deployments, corrosive salt/fog environment build-outs, and global positioning system (GPS) signal distribution; and GPS digital repeaters and splitters for cellular timing synchronization, as well as a passive systems monitor for real-time diagnostics of an in-building distributed antenna system. The Test and Measurement segment offers power meters, power sensors, voltmeters, and audio and modulation analyzers for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, electromagnetic interference compatibility, and satellite and wireless communications applications; and noise generation instruments, calibrated noise sources, noise modules, and diodes. xThe Embedded Solutions segment provides embedded signal processing and radio frequency modules; and long term evolution physical layer and stack software for 4G and 5G mobile network applications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, Noisecom, and CommAgility brands through its in-house sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.