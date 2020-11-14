AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

AER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

AER opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AerCap by 4,347.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

