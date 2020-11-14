AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 9.5% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 2,457,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,746,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700,321 shares in the company, valued at $12,540,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $573,550 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAVS. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. It also offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.