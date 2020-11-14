Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agios incurred wider-than-expected loss in the third quarter while revenues missed estimates too. The company’s leukemia drug Tibsovo has been performing steadily and driving growth. The drug’s approval for the first-line setting is boosting revenues while its label expansion studies are also advancing well. Agios’ progress with its pipeline looks impressive as well. Further, its collaboration agreements look lucrative as it gets regular funds and royalties from sales. However, Agios’ excessive reliance on royalties to develop its pipeline is a constant worry. It is also facing COVID-19 adversities with enrollment in several studies now being delayed. Stiff competition is another concern. Recently, Agios also withdrew the filing for Tibsovo in Europe, which is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

AGIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 375,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,857 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

