Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 55,535 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,535 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Fluor worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,080 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,703,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 355,336 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

NYSE:FLR opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.