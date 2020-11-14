Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

