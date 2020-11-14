Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $213.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

