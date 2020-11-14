Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 188,644 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 188,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Empire State Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,214,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,718,000 after acquiring an additional 162,341 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,879 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $23,621,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,743,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $12,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -771.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.