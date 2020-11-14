Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,833 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.06.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $263.87 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

