Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 218,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,005,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,632,000 after acquiring an additional 478,997 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

