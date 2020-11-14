Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 29,647 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,647 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MasTec by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

