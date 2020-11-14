Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 60,770 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

