Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,552 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.09% of Fulton Financial worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after buying an additional 40,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,589,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,819 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 633.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 985,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULT opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

