Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,244 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 123,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,864,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,316,919. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

