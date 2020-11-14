Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.20 Million Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 133.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.18% of Stratasys worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after buying an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,874,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $756.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

