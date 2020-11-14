Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,833 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 97,820 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after purchasing an additional 728,449 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Noll bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

