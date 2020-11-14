Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,493 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,221,000 after buying an additional 439,510 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,640 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

