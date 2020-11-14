Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,220 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 13,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $242,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 20,444 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,751 shares of company stock valued at $820,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

