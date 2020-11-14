Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.53 Million Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 531.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,900 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 157,292 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in ADT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,026,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,546 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 4,120.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,762 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,771 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in ADT by 1,733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 622,708 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 349,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ADT by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $429,205,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald M. Young sold 80,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $809,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,933,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

