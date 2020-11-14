Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.21 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $87.38 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

