Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.32 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $203.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.96. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $210.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.