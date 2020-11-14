Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.36 Million in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $118,000.

NYSE:HZO opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $676.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,717 shares of company stock valued at $318,114. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

