Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.39 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,564 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,541 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $97.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.