Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.40 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,717,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

