Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.40 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,822 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 41.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,434 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $440,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,798 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $811,037.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,261,988.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.