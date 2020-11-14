Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.53 Million in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of Crane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 12.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 193,945 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crane by 64.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 615,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crane by 60.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 218,267 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CR opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 1.45. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.