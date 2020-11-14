Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.04.

Zillow Group stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

