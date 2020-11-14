Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,974 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

