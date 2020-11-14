Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,811 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 3,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ofer Benyosef purchased 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 511 shares in the company, valued at $29,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zvi Krieger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.77 per share, with a total value of $167,310.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

