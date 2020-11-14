Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

