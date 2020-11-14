Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.12% of Epizyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 94.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 45.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after acquiring an additional 118,026 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 20.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 118,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

