Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.23. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

