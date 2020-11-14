Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of Retail Properties of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 150.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAI opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 766.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

