Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.17% of Waddell & Reed Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 104,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NYSE WDR opened at $16.81 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

WDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

